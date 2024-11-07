Protagonist Shinra Kusakabe is a teen boy with pyrokinetic powers, tasked with fighting fire monsters alongside a team of other heroes.

In a world plagued by spontaneous combustion and fire-powered demons, these fire fighters are crucial to human survival.

Read on to learn more about the third and final season of Fire Force!

Crunchyroll has confirmed that season 3 will premiere in April 2025.

The season will be split into four blocks, with the final block arriving in January 2026.

Who will return for Fire Force season 3?

Fire Force. Fire Force

The main voice cast of Fire Force are expected to return, including:

Gakuto Kajiwara as Shinra Kusakabe

Mao Ichimichi as Iris

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Arthur Boyle

Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi

Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa

Yuuki Aoi as Tamaki Kotatsu

How many episodes could there be in Fire Force season 3?

The show's creative team haven't confirmed season 3's episode count, but the first two seasons were both 24 episodes long.

What is the plot of Fire Force season 3?

Season 3 will conclude the Stigma Arc from the Fire Force manga, with Shinra Kusakabe and his team embarking on a new mission once that storyline wraps up.

This will be the final season of the anime adaptation, which is gradually catching up with the later storylines from the comics.

Is there a trailer for Fire Force season 3?

Crunchyroll has released a teaser for season 3, but it mostly features footage from previous seasons.

Not a huge surprise, given that fans have several months to wait before season 3 arrives!

Where will I be able to watch Fire Force season 3?

You can catch Fire Force on Crunchyroll.

Fire Force season 3 will be released in April 2025.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.