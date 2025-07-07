The news, announced on the official Demon Slayer website, confirms that the movie will be longer than Demon Slayer's last feature release, Mugen Train, which came in at 1 hour and 57 minutes.

It also confirms that the age rating for the movie will be PG12.

It certainly seems to assuage any fears that the movie will be too fast-paced or won't cover key aspects of the Infinity Castle arc, especially considering this release is just the first of three new Demon Slayer movies coming our way.

The Infinity Castle movie trilogy is being released instead of a Demon Slayer season 5 and will conclude the epic saga which follows young Tanjiro, who seeks revenge after his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

The first movie is set for release on 18th July, while the UK and US will need to wait until 12th September to see it.

Demon Slayer's fourth season acted as a prologue to the story's big finale, covering the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle key art Crunchyroll

Only lasting eight episodes (a short instalment compared to the 26-episode first season), it saw the show's protagonist Tanjiro and his allies prepare for their upcoming showdown against the villain Muzan Kibutsuji.

The Infinity Castle arc will show Tanjiro, Nezuko and the Hashira facing terrifying Upper Rank demons as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.

