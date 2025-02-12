The plot revolves around Japan’s football team, which, after coming 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hires football genius Jinpachi Ego to help lead the team to stardom for the next World Cup.

This leads to the Blue Lock programme, a training regimen that seeks to create a striker like no other, one that is guaranteed to lead the team to success. Yoichi Isagi, our protagonist, joins and is thrust into the harsh world of football.

Fans positively regarded Blue Lock’s anime adaptation, and there is speculation that season 3 of the anime is on the way sometime in the future. Considering season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, the hype for a continuation of the anime series is high.

Now that season 2 of Blue Lock is done and dusted, there is plenty of time to catch up on the manga while waiting for season 3.

But where can you read the Blue Lock manga in the first place? What’s the Blue Lock manga schedule like? Don’t fret; we’re here to guide you.

Can I read the Blue Lock manga series for free?

No. While the manga can be accessed via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, you must shell out some cash to access it.

Digital-wise, each volume of Blue Lock isn’t too inaccessible, at just $3.99. But still, there’s no current (legal) free way to read the Blue Lock manga series. A shame, because it’s a riveting read.

Where to buy the Blue Lock manga

Blue Lock.

While it isn’t accessible for free, we wouldn’t say the Blue Lock manga series is impossible to get into and, as far as mangas go, is relatively cheap.

If you want to read Blue Lock digitally, we recommend using publisher Kodansha. It has all the volumes available and gives you direct access to several other publishers, storefronts and more – giving you variety in where and how you shop.

Of course, if you prefer to read your Blue Lock manga physically, you can’t go wrong by checking your local bookseller’s manga collection, or checking out box sets of manga at places like Waterstones and Amazon.

Is the Blue Lock manga finished?

Blue Lock.

At the time of writing, the Blue Lock manga is not yet finished.

There has been no indication of when the manga series will end, and neither creator Muneyuki Kaneshiro nor illustrator Yusuke Nomura have mentioned any end date.

So, for fans who are worried they’ll get into the series just as it’s ending, don’t be – there seems to be plenty left to uncover.

How many chapters does the Blue Lock manga have?

The Blue Lock manga series has 292 chapters, with more on the way.

When are the new Blue Lock chapters out?

Like most manga chapters, fans can expect two or three new Blue Lock chapters each month.

However, be aware that the creative team often goes on a hiatus for a week to avoid burnout. Everyone needs a rest now and then.

A more detailed overview of the Blue Lock manga release schedule can be viewed online.

Are there differences between the Blue Lock manga and Blue Lock anime?

While you can’t expect perfect accuracy regarding adaptations, the Blue Lock anime and manga are consistent overall.

Some fans share the opinion that the manga accurately portrays the high energy and tension of scenes far better than the anime and that the anime tones down the profanity.

But plot-wise? You won’t miss out on anything vital if you read the manga rather than watching the anime, and vice versa.

