One of the potential candidates is teenage soccer prodigy Yoichi Isagi, who slots into the classic sports manga role of the underdog hero.

As of January 2025, the manga is almost 300 chapters long, with new instalments arriving on a regular basis. Here's how to read the latest chapters.

Blue Lock manga release schedule: When are new chapters out?

New chapters of Blue Lock are published in Japan in Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

This means that fans can read several new chapters each month.

Like many other ongoing manga series, Blue Lock often releases two or three chapters on a weekly basis, and then pauses for a week so the creative team can take a break and avoid burnout.

The next chapter, Chapter 290, will be published on Wednesday 28th January.

After that, here's the upcoming schedule for Weekly Shōnen Magazine. This magazine publishes a new issue every week, many of which will include a new chapter of Blue Lock.

(Unfortunately we can't confirm which issues will be "break" weeks for Blue Lock's creators.)

February 4th

February 11th

February 18th

February 25th

March 4th

March 11th

March 18th

March 5th

April 1st

April 8h

April 15th

April 24th

April 29th

Where can I read Blue Lock in English?

Some popular manga series receive licensed next-day translations on English-language platforms like Viz.com, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be the case for Blue Lock.

The only official way to read Blue Lock in English is to purchase collected volumes from the publisher Kodansha. They release their translated titles in print and digital format, and they also have a reading app.

Kodansha's publishing schedule means that English-language readers have to wait a while to catch up their Japanese counterparts, which is obviously less than ideal.

The English translations of Blue Lock's collected volumes tend to arrive a few months after their original publishing date in Japan. As of January 2025, the most recent volume on Kodansha's webstore is Volume 29, whereas the Japanese edition is now up to Volume 32.

Given the popularity of Blue Lock, it's definitely plausible that an English-language publisher will decide to release official English chapter translations as well.

In the meantime though, Blue Lock's anime adaptation is much easier to access in English, currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

