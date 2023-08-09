There was actually an original anime for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy back in 1992, but its short run of six episodes shows that the world wasn’t quite ready for the leap from page to screen.

However, last year Netflix released a new adaptation of the acclaimed manga series with its first 24-episode season, before quickly releasing a second 15-episode season in 2023.

Read on to learn everything we know about whether there will be a Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3.

Will there be a Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’s first season premiered in two parts due to its length, with the first part dropping on June 30th 2022, and the second part on September 15th 2022.

While there has been no official confirmation as to whether a third season is in production, due to the quick turnaround of its second season – dropping on July 31st 2023 – we could expect Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3 to have a release date of July 2024 if there is to be a third run of the dark fantasy series.

Is there a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3?

When the second season of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy was announced by Warner Bros Japan in January 2023, the announcement came with a special production trailer alongside the reveal of a number of new cast members.

Although there is currently no trailer for a potential third season, we wouldn’t be surprised if a production announcement for season 3 occurred in January 2024 and was coupled with a trailer of its own.

That's all speculation for now though, so watch this space.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3 potential cast: Who could return?

Unless anything surprising happens behind the scenes, here's who we can expect to appear in Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 3 if it's confirmed:

Kisho Taniyama as Dark Schneider (Japanese) / Kyle McCarley (English)

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko (Japanese) / Erin Yvette (English)

Hiroki Yasumoto as Ninja Master Gara (Japanese) / Aaron LaPlante (English)

Yoko Hikasa as Arshes Nei (Japanese) / Wendee Lee (English)

We’ll update this page as and when more information is released.

