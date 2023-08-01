Set hundreds of years later, Bastard!! Follows a sorcerer known as Dark Schneider, who leads a group that attempts to control the world. However, it’s later revealed that Dark Schneider is sealed in the body of a young baby called Rushe Ren Ren.

Though the story overview might seem jam-packed on its own, season 2 is officially here and ready to be watched. Before the new series kicks off, here’s everything you need to know about the second instalment of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy.

Thankfully, fans of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, season 2 is out now after being released on 31st July 2023.

Season 2 was first announced back in January 2023, after the popular success of the first season in June 2022.

The original series was split into two halves, with the second half released two months later in November. Bastard!! spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 after racking up over 18 million views across its two parts.

How many episodes will Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2 have?

Though season 1 of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy had a whopping 24 episodes, its second season is only set to have 15.

While fans are getting 9 fewer episodes this time around, the hype for the series shows no signs of dying down.

During a live-stream event for Netflix in January 2023, series creator Yôsuke Kuroda announced how thrilled he was that the series would be returning.

“As people from our generation who are fans of the original manga, we know there’s much more, and that it only gets better. I was over the moon to hear that the anime will be continuing,” he stated.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. Netflix

What is the plot of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2?

Following on from the events of the first season, the Dark Rebel Army is now set to resurrect Anthrasax after he destroyed the world hundreds of years beforehand.

Season 2 will hopefully answer the question of where Dark Schneider has disappeared to, or whether he has even disappeared at all. The surrounding world ruled by the Four Divine Kings is also set to be expanded.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2 cast: who will return?

Confirmed cast members for season 2 of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy include:

Gara - Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese) / Aaron LaPlante (English)

Dark Schneider - Kishō Taniyama (Japanese) / Kyle McCarley (English)

Tia Noto Yoko - Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) / Erin Yvette (English)

Arshes Nei - Yōko Hikasa (Japanese) / Wendee Lee (English)

Additional Japanese voice cast members have been announced, with the English dub cast for season 2 not fully revealed.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. Netflix

Where to watch Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy in the UK

Both seasons of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy will be available for UK viewers to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2?

The trailer for Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season was released when the series was announced on 9th January 2023.

Though the teaser is only a minute long, fans get a taste of the new battles, action sequences and character dilemmas that are to come.

Catch up with the exclusive teaser by watching it in full below:

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2 is on Netflix now. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

