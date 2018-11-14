A teaser for the upcoming series confirms that this season, released on New Year's Day, will be the last.

"All will be revealed: the fate of the Baudelaires, and the truth behind the letters VFD," Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton) and Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) explain in the clip. "Because, dear viewer, we're almost at the end."

The new season will be the first to properly feature Allison Williams (Girls, Get Out), after she made a brief appearance during the closing moments of season two.

Check out the date announcement video below.

More like this

In March, Neil Patrick Harris confirmed that the show would bow out after three seasons, explaining that this had been the plan from the beginning.

“We’re three seasons all in,” he told TV Guide. “We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books.

“We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.”

Advertisement

A Series of Unfortunate Events season three will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 1st January 2019