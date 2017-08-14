When we last saw King Robert Baratheon’s illegitimate son – played by Joe Dempsie – in series three, Stannis Baratheon had ordered the blacksmith to be scarified to the Lord of Light.

Gendry had escaped this fate in a rowing boat given to him by Ser Davo, who told him to sail west back to King's Landing and lay low.

In the latest episode, Davos found Gendry working in Flea Bottom as an accomplished blacksmith for the Lannisters – and delivered perhaps one of the most fitting lines about a character's return ever.

This means that the hundreds of “Lol where’s Gendry?” memes of him rowing into the abyss in series three have finally been answered.

And as if returning wasn't enough in itself, Gendry also offered to fight alongside Jon Snow with the hammer he'd fashioned in honour of his murdered dad. He certainly proved he knows how to use it on that beach...

Good to have him back.

Episode five of Game of Thrones was broadcast in the US on Sunday night, and simulcast with the UK. It will air on Sky Atlantic again on Monday night at 9pm.