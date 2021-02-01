Will there be a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga?

Young adult drama Fate: The Winx Saga has been another hit for Netflix, shooting straight to number one on the service’s top ten list upon release in the UK.

The series is a loose adaptation of children’s cartoon Winx Club, but puts a more mature spin on the source material by ageing up the characters and introducing some deadly new villains.

The first season ended on a dark note for the fairies of Alfea College, who lost a close ally and saw their entire world flipped upside down.

Will we get to continue the story in a second season? Read on for everything we know so far.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date

There’s currently no word on whether Fate: The Winx Saga will return for season two on Netflix.

The series was able to reach number one on the streaming service’s internal top ten list in several countries, which suggests it has struck a chord with a significant number of subscribers.

However, nothing is for certain just yet and the recent cancellations of GLOW and The OA prove that Netflix isn’t afraid to bin shows even if they do have passionate fanbases.

What could happen in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE FINALE**

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga had a remarkably downbeat ending, which saw Alfea’s headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best) brutally murdered by her longtime rival Rosalind (Lesley Sharp).

This allowed a hostile takeover of the magical college, which was under military occupation when the Winx Club returned from their brief vacation in the human world.

A key figure in orchestrating this sinister scheme was Stella’s mother, Queen Luna (Kate Fleetwood), which seems to set the stage for a major confrontation in a possible second season.

Hannah van der Westhuysen, who plays Stella, told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I have been hoping that Stella is going to use these lovely friendships that she’s starting to create to empower her to stand up to her mum and stand up for what’s right.

“In the year that we’ve had, so many people have had to have difficult conversations with their families because they’ve been living with them or because of the political climate we’re in, and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore.

“Like, what level you can reconcile with your parents if you feel very differently about what’s right and wrong in the world. So, I like to think that there’s hope for them, but ultimately I really hope Stella does what’s right for the greater good.”

She’s not the only person facing parental problems, as Terra (Eliot Salt) also saw her father in a different light by the end of season one when she discovered that he had been lying to her.

Salt said: “It was an interesting journey for Terra I think because having her dad as part of the staff, I think she was naturally very trusting of authority and felt really betrayed that she’d been lied to by her family. So, I think it’s going to unlock a different side to her that is a bit more rebellious and hopefully we’ll get to see a more fiery side to her.”

Meanwhile, Sky has learned that his father, who was thought to have died many years ago, is in fact still alive and in cahoots with Rosalind herself and actor Danny Griffin is keen to explore this further in a potential second season.

“I think Sky is not going to know where to start. I’d like to see the struggles he goes through with his dad because having someone that big come back into your life is going to take a bit of a time to get used to,” he said.

One of the changes that Fate: The Winx Saga makes to the source material is partnering Musa up with a brand new love interest, Sam (Jacob Dudman), rather than the specialist Riven (Freddie Thorp).

There is one scene in the first season that seems to allude to this relationship, but star Elisha Applebaum thinks that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up to see that original romance on screen anytime soon.

She said: “I hope that Musa is endgame with Sam because I feel like it would be really good for Musa and who needs another love triangle? The show is about female empowerment and friendships. But who knows? She’s a hazard to herself so I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Besides, Riven has started down a very different path, allying with the villainous Beatrix and her mentor, Rosalind.

Applebaum has also responded to the controversy surrounding her casting in the role of Musa, a character which some fans feel should have been played by an Asian actress.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 cast

If Fate: The Winx Saga does get a second season, we expect the five residents of Winx Suite to return: Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisa Applebaum as Musa and Precious Mustapha as Aisha.

On the specialist side, the stories of Sky (Danny Griffin), Riven (Freddie Thorp) and Dane (Theo Graham) are only just beginning and fans will be keen to see if they will ever reunite.

Alfea faculty members Saul Silva (Robert James-Collier) and Professor Harvey (Alex Macqueen) are also likely to return, with their senior positions in peril following Rosalind’s return to the school.

Eve Best may not return as former headmistress Farah Dowling, who was seemingly killed off in the closing moments of season one – although fans are already coming up with creative ways of bringing her back from the dead.

Cowen said: “On a personal level, I love Eve Best, she was so great to work with, she was a huge help in my journey filming this show, so I would love to have her back.”

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.