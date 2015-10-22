Yes, that really is David Tennant dressed as Kiki Dee singing Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Bring The Noise host Ricky Wilson takes on the role of Elton John in this music video spoof
Published: Thursday, 22 October 2015 at 9:06 am
No, your eyes do not deceive you: this really is David Tennant dressed up as Kiki Dee singing Don't Go Breaking My Heart.
It's part of Sky1's new music panel show Bring The Noise and host Ricky Wilson, of Kaiser Chiefs and The Voice fame, is singing the part of Elton John.
The show sees guests take on a variety of music-themed tasks, with Wilson describing the whole show as being a bit like a house party. With this from Tennant, it's one we definitely want to be invited to...
Bring the Noise starts tonight at 9:00pm on Sky 1
