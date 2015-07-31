“They’re going to trample over everything we like,” Wilson continued. “So I’d like to do it, especially if it’s going to be the last one.”

Wilson admits he’s yet to be given any indication as to whether or not he will return – “I haven’t had an email or a phonecall or anything yet” – although we know show bosses have had to think again about the line-up following former coach Rita Ora’s move to ITV rival The X Factor.

The upcoming fifth series, which will air from January next year, is the last in the BBC’s current deal, but reports suggest the spinning chairs may well find a new home on ITV, with the broadcaster having bought the show’s production company, Talpa Media, in March this year.

“A deal is becoming more and more realistic by the day,” a source told The Sun. “The show would also fit perfectly into ITV’s schedule. January to April has been a quiet time for them since they dropped Dancing on Ice in 2014. They could run The Voice until Britain’s Got Talent in April, then The X Factor would take over from August to the year end.

“ITV would dominate Saturday night TV. BBC would have no blockbuster formats other than Strictly Come Dancing.”

Perhaps Wilson should hang on tight to that chair for now...

The Voice returns to BBC1 in January 2016