The Big New Years & Years Eve Party: How to watch, air time and line-up

There’s no need to go out this New Year’s Eve when you can stay in and watch Years & Years – plus special guests – performing for BBC One’s music extravaganza, The Big New Years & Years Eve Party.

Advertisement

It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander – who will also be hosting the event – made the announcement on Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.

In a statement, Alexander added: “I can’t quite believe the BBC are letting me entertain and party with the great British public this New Year’s (& years) Eve!!! I’m so excited!! I feel hugely privileged to be bringing in the new year for everybody tuning in, I promise it’s going to be an extremely fun and unforgettable televisual experience!

“I’ll be performing all my hits and collaborating with some iconic extra special guests, you can expect choreography, vocals, lights, outfits and wild joyful abandon!”

Years & Years will be joined on stage by some special performers, plus the BBC has teased some other surprises on the night too.

I’m so excited !! 🧜🏻‍♂️ I feel hugely privileged to be bringing in the new year for everybody tuning in, I promise it’s going to be an extremely fun and unforgettable televisual experience! 🍭👄✨ https://t.co/CvYbjbSFln — Years & Years (@yearsandyears) November 24, 2021

This year’s New Year’s Eve concert will once again be broadcast either side of the midnight celebrations on BBC One and is being pre-recorded in London on Wednesday 8th December from 7pm – 10pm. Tickets have already been allocated, but here’s how you can watch it from the comfort of your own home…

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party air time

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party will air on BBC One on New Year’s Eve, 31st December.

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party line-up

Joining Olly Alexander’s Years & Years will be Kylie Minogue and the legendary Pet Shop Boys – with other surprises to be unveiled on the night too.

Kylie Minogue said: “I can’t wait to perform with Olly again. We’ve had so much fun working together throughout this year so I’m delighted we get to see in the New Year singing A Second to Midnight just before the clock strikes 12!”

Pet Shop Boys commented: “New Year’s Eve is always a special night and it’s great to be celebrating it by being back on stage with Olly Alexander.”

Rachel Davies, BBC Music Commissioning Editor, added: “I’m delighted that Years & Years will be heading up our big New Year’s Eve party. Olly Alexander will be the perfect host and with the help of Kylie and Pet Shop Boys, I’m sure the nation will be dancing their way into 2022.”

Years & Years and Kylie recently released their new single, A Second to Midnight, which they will be performing together on the night.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party trailer

There’s no trailer just yet, so we’ll keep you posted.

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party will air on BBC One on New Year’s Eve on Friday 31st December.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.