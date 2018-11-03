X Factor’s Robbie Williams dressed up as Simon Cowell for Fright Night – and viewers LOVED it
“I thought: 'What is it that gives everyone around the world complete nightmares?' And this was it!”
Although some have said he’s mellowed in recent years, Simon Cowell is still a terrifying character to some people. People like Robbie Williams, for example.
At least, that’s what we can gather after Williams decided to dress up as The X Factor head judge for the ITV competition’s Fright Night.
Introduced as “Robbie Cowell” by host Dermot O’Leary, Williams strolled on stage wearing a Cowell-style wig, large sunglasses and a scarily unbuttoned shirt.
However, rather than being terrified, viewers at home were in hysterics…
Although the outfit was so good, it caught out some...
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your viewpoint) we won't be seeing more of Robbie Cowell tomorrow: Williams is leaving the judging panel as he travels to South America to perform to crowds in Santiago. Nile Rodgers will be taking his place.