Introduced as “Robbie Cowell” by host Dermot O’Leary, Williams strolled on stage wearing a Cowell-style wig, large sunglasses and a scarily unbuttoned shirt.

“I thought: 'What is it that gives everyone around the world complete nightmares?' And this was it!” Williams soon explained.

However, rather than being terrified, viewers at home were in hysterics…

Although the outfit was so good, it caught out some...

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your viewpoint) we won't be seeing more of Robbie Cowell tomorrow: Williams is leaving the judging panel as he travels to South America to perform to crowds in Santiago. Nile Rodgers will be taking his place.