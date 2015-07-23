“It was great when you sang in French,” Ora gushed to a no doubt thoroughly bemused singer.

“It was a highlight,” Grimshaw laughed yesterday as he explained to the London crowd that the Poison singer would be absent from Wednesday’s auditions.

“She had a pre-planned gig, said she’d prefer to do that…” joked returning judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

However, it wasn’t long before Simon Cowell turned the teasing back to Ms CFV, helping her down the stairs and insisting the crowd needed to send #PrayforCheryl tweets after she hurt her foot stepping on a hot hair tong.

“Sorry about that,” she grimaced. “Some of the kids look horrified. My foot’s fine.”

But, of course, Cowell wouldn’t let it drop. “Cheryl shouldn’t even be here on doctor's orders, but this girl’s a trooper. We’re going to get her there. Big cheer for the trooper," he mocked.

Glad to see all’s right on the X Factor panel. We can’t have a year without Simon and Cheryl bickering, now, can we?

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV