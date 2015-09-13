Good luck to my gurl @monicamichaeluk for her @TheXFactor tonight !!! Will be watching :) xoxoxox — Duncan James (@MrDuncanJames) September 12, 2015

Monica has written of her delight about joining Blue on tour, which saw her perform her self-penned track Pretty Little Sister with which she auditioned on X Factor last year.

Monica didn't get past the Six Chairs stage in 2014 after he rendition of Olly Murs's Troublemaker didn't quite hit the right notes with then Girls category mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6Im5gBlyrA

Cheryl spoke of her "regret" of letting her go on last night's show and admitted she was happy to see Monica come back and try again.

Band member Simon Webbe was pleased to welcome the North London singer on tour with the band.

Its about the music @monicamichaeluk was a pleasure to work with, UK stand up,in music it should be nothing more than that.#MusicMatters RT — Simon Webbe (@simonwebbe1) April 10, 2015

And it was actually Webbe who encouraged Monica to try out for the ITV reality show in the first place. A chance meeting at a BBQ with the singer was all it took.

“The guy whose barbecue it was was like, ‘Monica, sing him a song!” Monica told The Sun. “I was like ‘Oh my God, really?’ So I was like standing in the middle of his garden singing to Simon Webbe.

“A couple of months later he messaged me and he was like, ‘I think you should try out for X Factor!’

“I think if it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t have tried out for it. He’s the one that planted the seed in my head.”

“After I came off the show I was feeling really down, and he was like, ‘Brush yourself off’ – the amount of knock-backs that he used to get before he was successful,” she said.

“I just thought, everyone’s been through it. You need to get knocked down anyway, I believe it makes you a stronger person.”

Monica's audition was met with high praise from the judges last night, her rendition of Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys's Impossible seeing her safely through to this year's Bootcamp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws_7r9R6BMw

The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV

