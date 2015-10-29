We don't know them all yet, but what we do know is Cheryl's group 4th Impact will be singing Ariana Grande's Problem. Hint: it sounded amazing. Boys category member Ché Chesterman is singing Ain't No Mountain High Enough mashed up with an Amy Winehouse track (we can't wait to see that), while Simon Cowell's Overs act Max Stone is singing Adele's Someone Like You. After learning today that Adele watches the show, Max admitted he's pretty nervous, especially after Rochelle teased that he's putting his 'own spin' on the track.

Fellow Overs category act Anton Stephans is promising an emotional performance with Luther Vandross song Dance With My Father, while Lauren Murray, from Rita Ora's Girls, will be doing what she does best - 'repping for Whitney'. Oh yes, Lauren is taking on Whitney's I'm Every Woman. Cheryl's second girl band, Alien Uncovered, will be performing Jessie J's Do It Like A Dude and while Grimshaw's act Seann Miley Moore only gave a few notes from his song, it sounded like David Bowie's Life on Mars.

We're expecting confirmation of the rest tomorrow (and these could of course all change. Who doesn't love a last minute song change?) so watch this space...

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm and Xtra Factor returns Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2