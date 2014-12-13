X Factor final 2014: How Twitter reacted to Andrea Faustini being voted off
As our favourite champion of pugs, jumpers and Spice Girls got voted out of the show tonight, social media had plenty to say...
There's always been something about Andrea. Whether it's the voice, the pugs, the Italian accent, or the Spice Girl doll, he's wowed judges and audiences from the start.
So as Dermot revealed that Andrea was out of the X Factor final, Twitter got talking—and loudly...
It's fair to say that almost all of Twitter felt Andrea should have stayed...
Andrea you were robbed of your place in the final two BUT we all love you and you will succeed in the future xx
— Sally Webb (@SallyWebb8) December 13, 2014
Any way it was expected that fleur and ben will get to the final but andrea has the most beautiful voice if he was from uk sure the winner?
— Pouni Noor (@guizmoo75) December 13, 2014
andrea was the best singer on x factor....
— Natalie (@nxtxliexo) December 13, 2014
But some felt it might be a blessing in disguise...
Others were concerned about the dogs…
And as The X Factor gets down to the final two, this was a neat summary of what's to come tomorrow night...