"While I was looking forward to getting my weekends back I have been so touched by the comments of thousands of fans of the show who were disappointed at my departure, that I am now delighted to say I'm back at The X Factor microphone," Dickson admitted.

And the man with the beloved voice can't wait to get is chops around some of this year's names:

"I'm really looking forward to tackling the names of this season's finalists - especially Bupsi! I’ll try to make it sound as nasty as possible!"

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor goes live from this Saturday night at 8:00pm on ITV