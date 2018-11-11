"Why has Louis Tomlinson dressed like a Hufflepuff quidditch player?" wrote one of many, many fans online, comparing the yellow and black blocks to the uniform used by Hufflepuff House quidditch players.

"Louis Tomlinson dresses like the Hufflepuff tribute for the Triwizard tournament tonight," said another, along with a shot of Cedric Diggory actor Robert Pattinson from the Harry Potter films.

The resemblance, to be fair, is uncanny, and many fans wondered whether it was a deliberate choice for Movie Week.

Louis joined regular X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Ayda Field and stand-in judge Nile Rodgers as the ten remaining X Factor acts performed during Movie Week.

The X Factor continues Sunday 11th November at 8.30pm on ITV.