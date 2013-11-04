While several viewers commented on Twitter that she could be drunk, an X Factor spokesperson has denied that Nicole was doing anything more than getting in the mood of the show, saying: "Nicole wasn’t drunk. She was just excited and getting into the disco spirit."

Even if she had been a bit tiddly, Nicole wouldn't have been alone – here are some instances of celebs who did appear under the influence on screen...

Alesha Dixon on Alan Carr: Chatty Man

Then a Strictly Come Dancing judge, Alesha Dixon joined Alan Carr on his TV show in 2011, ending up drinking wine straight from the bottle. Accepting her first drink Alesha joked: “I'm anybody's after two glasses."

Alesha then went on to discuss the BBC dancing show in uncut glory saying: “Everybody is really frisky on the show though, you've got to be honest.

“Everybody is horny – the year I was a contestant everyone was really gagging for it."

The next day Alesha tweeted: “Apologies for being pickled on Alan Carr! I did have fun though!" adding “I am officially a light weight and clearly a cheap date!!! :) xxx”

Danny DeVito

In 2006, actor Danny DeVito dropped in for a chat on daytime US chat show The View, where the hosts were quick to reveal he'd been out with George Clooney the night before. DeVito admitted he wasn't sure if he'd even been to bed yet saying, "I knew it was the last seven limoncellos that was gonna get me."

George Best

Footballing hero George Best was interviewed by Sir Terry Wogan in 1990. After Best described his penchant for 'screwing', Wogan went on to admit he could tell Best was "drunk as a skunk."

Of the now infamous interview, Best told the Guardian in 2002, "I was ill and everyone could see it but me."

Oliver Reed

Acting legend Oliver Reed showed off another talent when he joined the Michael Aspel show in 1984 – he sure can move. Asked why he drinks, Reed replied "Because the finest people I've ever met in my life have been in pubs."

And in other news... Mark Wahlberg

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this year actor Mark Wahlberg appeared to be drunkenly flirting with fellow guest Sarah Silverman. At one stage, Wahlberg even took a seat on Graham's lap.

But after various clips from the show did the rounds on the internet, Wahlberg said his unusual behaviour was actually a "pre-planned skit" with comedienne Silverman.

