Who’s on Would I Lie to You this week?

The panel show all about truth and lies continues tonight on BBC One.

Would I Lie To You?

Published:

After returning for the start of its 14th series last week, Would I Lie to You continues tonight with a new batch of panellists set to tell some tall tales on the hugely popular comedy panel show.

Tonight’s show is the second of 11 episodes, with usual team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack joined by two teammates each every week and long-time host Rob Brydon overseeing matters from his presenter’s chair.

As ever, the panelists will stem from the worlds of comedy, TV, and entertainment and will be sure to include some regular guests such as the always hilarious Bob Mortimer and Taskmaster host Greg Davies.

Read on for everything you need to know about who’s appearing on Would I Lie to You this week.

Who’s on Would I Lie to You this week?

This week’s second episode of the series will see Snooker player Stepehen Hendry, Love Island host Laura Whitmore, and stand-up comedians Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam attempt to sort the fact from the fiction.

Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry
Stephen Hendry
BBC

Scotsman Hendry is a hugely successful professional snooker player, having won the World Championship seven times while also holding the record for the most seasons spent as world number one (nine seasons). He originally retired from the game in 2012, but last year he announced that he would be making a return for the next two seasons.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore
BBC

Whitmore is probably best known for her current role as host of Love Island, while she has a string of other presenting credits to her name including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Now! and Survival of the Fittest. She’s also no stranger to comedy panel shows, having taken over as a team captain on Celebrity Juice last year.

Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland
Chris McCausland
BBC

McCausland is a regular fixture on the UK comedy circuit, and may also be familiar to some viewers for his turn as Rudi on the CBeebies show Me Too! He has appeared on various panel shows including Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and was also part of the cast of Jimmy McGovern drama Moving On in 2014.

Maisie Adam

Maisie Adam
Maisie Adam
BBC

Stand-up comedian Maisie Adam won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny for new comics at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since, winning several further awards and appearing on various panel shows including Have I Got News For You, QI, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Guests confirmed to appear in subsequent episodes include Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann, comedian Josh Widdicombe and actor Samantha Morton.

Would I Lie to You airs Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

