Wolf Hall leads Bafta TV Craft Awards with six nominations
Poldark, Fortitude and Luther are also in the running for multiple awards
Wolf Hall has scooped six nominations for this year’s Bafta TV Craft Awards.
The awards celebrate behind-the-scenes talent cross twenty different categories with the BBC historical drama earning nominations for – among others – Costume Design, Photography and Lighting (which should silence the critics who said candlelit scenes were too dark and dingy).
Sky Atlantic's Arctic-based thriller Fortitude snaps at its heels with four nods as does BBC2 espionage drama London Spy and BBC1 magical fantasy Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.
The Is England ’90 – the final chapter in Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 spin-off from his 2006 film of the same name – is up for three awards as is ITV's ambitious The Sound of Music Live!
Fan-favourite Poldark has scooped two nominations for BBC1 – one for costume design, the other for original music – as has Luther (titles and writer) and Doctor Foster (writer and sound, fiction).
Writing nominations go to Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney for C4 relationship comedy Catastrophe, while Doctor Who (special, visual graphics & effects), The Apprentice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! also feature.
BAFTA has announced that industry-renowned casting director Nina Gold will receive the Special Award at the ceremony. Gold is being recognised for her extensive work across a diverse range of productions, including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, London Spy and The Fall. It is the first time the Special Award has been presented to a casting director.
See the full list of nominees below:
SPECIAL AWARD
NINA GOLD
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT
DC MOORE (Writer) Not Safe for Work- Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4
GUILLEM MORALES (Director) Inside No. 9 - The 12 Days of Christine - BBC Productions/BBC Two
MARCUS PLOWRIGHT (Director) Muslim Drag Queens - Swan films/Channel 4
MICHAELA COEL (Writer) Chewing Gum - Retort/E4
COSTUME DESIGN
BARBARA KIDD Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
FOTINI DIMOU The Dresser - Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two
JOANNA EATWELL Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
MARIANNE AGERTOFT Poldark - Mammoth Screen Limited/BBC One
DIGITAL CREATIVITY
ATHENA WITTER, BARRY HAYTER, TERESA PEGRUM, LIAM DALLEY I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - ITV Consumer Ltd
DEVELOPMENT TEAM Humans - Persona Synthetics - 4creative, OMD, Microsoft, Fuse, Rocket, Supernatural
GABRIEL BISSET-SMITH, RACHEL DE-LAHAY, KENNY EMSON, ED SELLEK The Last Hours of Laura K - BBC
MIKE SMITH, FELIX RENICKS, KIERON BRYAN, HARRY HORTON Two Billion Miles - ITN
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
ADAM JESSEL Professor Green: Suicide and Me - Antidote Productions/Globe Productions/BBC Three
DAVE NATH The Murder Detectives - Films of Record/Channel 4
JAMES NEWTON The Detectives - Minnow Films/BBC Two
URSULA MACFARLANE Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris - Films of Record/More4
DIRECTOR: FICTION
AISLING WALSH An Inspector Calls - Drama Republic/BBC One
BEN TAYLOR Catastrophe - Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4
JAKOB VERBRUGGEN London Spy - Working Title TV, BBC/BBC Two
SHANE MEADOWS This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
CHRIS POWER Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV Studios and Mitre Television Co-Production/ITV
JOHN ANDERSON Coronation Street - ITV Studios/ITV
JOHN WATTS Rugby World Cup Final: New Zealand v Australia - ITV Sport/ITV
RICHARD VALENTINE, COKY GIEDROYC The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV
EDITING: FACTUAL
BEN BROWN The Murder Detectives - Films of Record/Channel 4
DOMINIC LESTER Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough - Atlantic Productions/BBC One
JAMES CLARKSON LYON Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris - Films of Record/More4
SIMON MCMAHON My Son The Jihadi - True Vision/Channel 4
EDITING: FICTION*
ALEX MACKIE An Inspector Calls - Drama Republic/BBC One
DANIEL GREENWAY Humans - Kudos/Channel 4
DAVID BLACKMORE Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
MATTHEW GRAY This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4
VICTORIA BOYDELL London Spy - Working Title TV, BBC/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam
ANDREW NOTGATE, AIDEN SPACKMAN, KEVIN DAY, KEVIN DUFF A League of their Own - CPL Productions/Sky1
JAMES CLARKE, MARK OWEN, JOHN FEATHERSTONE, IAN HUGHES The Apprentice - Boundless (part of FremantleMediaUK)/BBC One
JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, TONY REVEL, DAVE NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Productions/BBC One
ZAC NICHOLSON, TOMAS BURTON, EDWARD K. GIBBON, JACQUETTA LEVON The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics
ÃMILIE GAUTHIER, JOYCE DEAN Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
ENZO MASTRANTONIO, NICK DUDMAN, FERDINANDO MEROLLA Penny Dreadful - Neal Street Productions, Desert Wolf Productions/Sky Atlantic
JENNY SHIRCORE The Dresser - Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two
ROSEANN SAMUEL Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
ORIGINAL MUSIC sponsored by The Farm
ANNE DUDLEY Poldark - Mammoth Screen Limited/BBC One
BEN FOSTER, NICK FOSTER Thunderbirds Are Go - ITV Studios and Pukeko Pictures/CITV
OLAFUR ARNAULDS Broadchurch - Kudos/ITV
STEVEN PRICE The Hunt - Atlantic Productions/BBC One
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL
ANDREW MUGGLETON Handmade: Metal - BBC/BBC Four
BEN STEELE The Children Who Beat Ebola - Blakeway Productions/Channel 4
CAMERA TEAM The Hunt - Silverback Films/BBC One
PETE HAYNS, MARK PAYNE-GILL, LUKE BARNETT Big Cats: An Amazing Animal Family - Offspring Films/Sky1
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
GAVIN FINNEY Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
IAN MOSS The Frankenstein Chronicles - Rainmark Films/ITV Encore
JOHN CONROY Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic
LAURIE ROSE London Spy - Working title TV, BBC/BBC Two
PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by 3 Mills
DAVID ROGER Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
GEMMA JACKSON Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic
JANEY LEVICK This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4
MICHAEL RALPH Dickensian - Red Planet Pictures/BBC One
SOUND: FACTUAL
ANDY JAMES, ANDY PAYNE, ANDY GROVES, JULIAN PASQUA VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers - BBC Events Production/BBC One
DANIEL JONES, GARETH MALONE, CONRAD FLETCHER, MAT WOOD The Naked Choir with Gareth Malone - Twenty Twenty Television/BBC Two
JOHN ROGERSON, RICHARD ADDIS, RYAN TWYMAN, FREDDIE CLAIRE Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough - Atlantic Productions/BBC One
MATT SKILTON, MIKE HATCH, TONY BURKE La Traviata: Love, Death and Divas - Reef Television/BBC Two
SOUND: FICTION*
ADRIAN RHODES, JAMIE RODEN, ANTONY BAYMAN The Enfield Haunting - Eleven Film/Sky Living
KEVIN DUFF, ANDY DEACON, SALLY HESKETH, BEN MILTON The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV
RUDI BUCKLE, PHIL BARNES, BLAIR JOLLANDS, HOWARD BARGROFF Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic
SCOTT JONES, ROB BRAZIER, JOSEPH STRACEY, IAN VOIGT London Spy - Working Title Television/BBC Two
SOUND TEAM Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
STUART HILLIKER, JIM GODDARD, BILLY QUINN, TOM DEANE Doctor Foster - Drama Republic/BBC One
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
BLUEBOLT The Last Kingdom - Carnival Films/BBC Two
DNEG TV, COLIN RODGERS Fungus the Bogeyman - The Imaginarium Studios/Sky1
MILK VFX Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
MILK VFX, MILLENNIUM FX, REAL SFX, MOLINARE Doctor Who - BBC Wales/BBC One
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
EDWARD TRACY Murder In Successville - Tiger Aspect Ltd Productions/BBC Three
MOMOCO Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic
NIC BENNS, MIKI KATO Luther - BBC Drama Production London/BBC One
PAUL MCDONNELL, BEN HANBURY, HUGO MOSS The Last Kingdom - Carnival Films/BBC Two
WRITER: COMEDY
JESSE ARMSTRONG, SAM BAIN Peep Show - Objective Productions/Channel 4
JULIA DAVIS, BARUNKA O'SHAUGHNESSY Hunderby - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
PETER KAY, PAUL COLEMAN, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay's Car Share - Goodnight Vienna Productions/BBC iPlayer
ROB DELANEY, SHARON HORGAN Catastrophe - Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4
WRITER: DRAMA
MIKE BARTLETT Doctor Foster - Drama Republic/BBC One
NEIL CROSS Luther - BBC Drama Production London/BBC One
PETER STRAUGHAN Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
RUSSELL T DAVIES Cucumber - Red Production Company/Channel 4
*More than four nominations appear in these categories due to a tied vote in the chapter voting process
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 24 April.