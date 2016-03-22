Sky Atlantic's Arctic-based thriller Fortitude snaps at its heels with four nods as does BBC2 espionage drama London Spy and BBC1 magical fantasy Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

The Is England ’90 – the final chapter in Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 spin-off from his 2006 film of the same name – is up for three awards as is ITV's ambitious The Sound of Music Live!

Fan-favourite Poldark has scooped two nominations for BBC1 – one for costume design, the other for original music – as has Luther (titles and writer) and Doctor Foster (writer and sound, fiction).

More like this

Writing nominations go to Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney for C4 relationship comedy Catastrophe, while Doctor Who (special, visual graphics & effects), The Apprentice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! also feature.

BAFTA has announced that industry-renowned casting director Nina Gold will receive the Special Award at the ceremony. Gold is being recognised for her extensive work across a diverse range of productions, including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, London Spy and The Fall. It is the first time the Special Award has been presented to a casting director.

See the full list of nominees below:

SPECIAL AWARD

NINA GOLD

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

DC MOORE (Writer) Not Safe for Work- Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

GUILLEM MORALES (Director) Inside No. 9 - The 12 Days of Christine - BBC Productions/BBC Two

MARCUS PLOWRIGHT (Director) Muslim Drag Queens - Swan films/Channel 4

MICHAELA COEL (Writer) Chewing Gum - Retort/E4

COSTUME DESIGN

BARBARA KIDD Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

FOTINI DIMOU The Dresser - Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

JOANNA EATWELL Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

MARIANNE AGERTOFT Poldark - Mammoth Screen Limited/BBC One

DIGITAL CREATIVITY

ATHENA WITTER, BARRY HAYTER, TERESA PEGRUM, LIAM DALLEY I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - ITV Consumer Ltd

DEVELOPMENT TEAM Humans - Persona Synthetics - 4creative, OMD, Microsoft, Fuse, Rocket, Supernatural

GABRIEL BISSET-SMITH, RACHEL DE-LAHAY, KENNY EMSON, ED SELLEK The Last Hours of Laura K - BBC

MIKE SMITH, FELIX RENICKS, KIERON BRYAN, HARRY HORTON Two Billion Miles - ITN

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ADAM JESSEL Professor Green: Suicide and Me - Antidote Productions/Globe Productions/BBC Three

DAVE NATH The Murder Detectives - Films of Record/Channel 4

JAMES NEWTON The Detectives - Minnow Films/BBC Two

URSULA MACFARLANE Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris - Films of Record/More4

DIRECTOR: FICTION

AISLING WALSH An Inspector Calls - Drama Republic/BBC One

BEN TAYLOR Catastrophe - Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4

JAKOB VERBRUGGEN London Spy - Working Title TV, BBC/BBC Two

SHANE MEADOWS This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

CHRIS POWER Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV Studios and Mitre Television Co-Production/ITV

JOHN ANDERSON Coronation Street - ITV Studios/ITV

JOHN WATTS Rugby World Cup Final: New Zealand v Australia - ITV Sport/ITV

RICHARD VALENTINE, COKY GIEDROYC The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

BEN BROWN The Murder Detectives - Films of Record/Channel 4

DOMINIC LESTER Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough - Atlantic Productions/BBC One

JAMES CLARKSON LYON Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris - Films of Record/More4

SIMON MCMAHON My Son The Jihadi - True Vision/Channel 4

EDITING: FICTION*

ALEX MACKIE An Inspector Calls - Drama Republic/BBC One

DANIEL GREENWAY Humans - Kudos/Channel 4

DAVID BLACKMORE Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

MATTHEW GRAY This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4

VICTORIA BOYDELL London Spy - Working Title TV, BBC/BBC Two

ANDREW NOTGATE, AIDEN SPACKMAN, KEVIN DAY, KEVIN DUFF A League of their Own - CPL Productions/Sky1

JAMES CLARKE, MARK OWEN, JOHN FEATHERSTONE, IAN HUGHES The Apprentice - Boundless (part of FremantleMediaUK)/BBC One

JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, TONY REVEL, DAVE NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Productions/BBC One

ZAC NICHOLSON, TOMAS BURTON, EDWARD K. GIBBON, JACQUETTA LEVON The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

ÃMILIE GAUTHIER, JOYCE DEAN Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

ENZO MASTRANTONIO, NICK DUDMAN, FERDINANDO MEROLLA Penny Dreadful - Neal Street Productions, Desert Wolf Productions/Sky Atlantic

JENNY SHIRCORE The Dresser - Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

ROSEANN SAMUEL Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

ANNE DUDLEY Poldark - Mammoth Screen Limited/BBC One

BEN FOSTER, NICK FOSTER Thunderbirds Are Go - ITV Studios and Pukeko Pictures/CITV

OLAFUR ARNAULDS Broadchurch - Kudos/ITV

STEVEN PRICE The Hunt - Atlantic Productions/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

ANDREW MUGGLETON Handmade: Metal - BBC/BBC Four

BEN STEELE The Children Who Beat Ebola - Blakeway Productions/Channel 4

CAMERA TEAM The Hunt - Silverback Films/BBC One

PETE HAYNS, MARK PAYNE-GILL, LUKE BARNETT Big Cats: An Amazing Animal Family - Offspring Films/Sky1

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

GAVIN FINNEY Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

IAN MOSS The Frankenstein Chronicles - Rainmark Films/ITV Encore

JOHN CONROY Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

LAURIE ROSE London Spy - Working title TV, BBC/BBC Two

DAVID ROGER Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

GEMMA JACKSON Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

JANEY LEVICK This Is England '90 - Warp Films/Channel 4

MICHAEL RALPH Dickensian - Red Planet Pictures/BBC One

SOUND: FACTUAL

ANDY JAMES, ANDY PAYNE, ANDY GROVES, JULIAN PASQUA VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers - BBC Events Production/BBC One

DANIEL JONES, GARETH MALONE, CONRAD FLETCHER, MAT WOOD The Naked Choir with Gareth Malone - Twenty Twenty Television/BBC Two

JOHN ROGERSON, RICHARD ADDIS, RYAN TWYMAN, FREDDIE CLAIRE Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough - Atlantic Productions/BBC One

MATT SKILTON, MIKE HATCH, TONY BURKE La Traviata: Love, Death and Divas - Reef Television/BBC Two

SOUND: FICTION*

ADRIAN RHODES, JAMIE RODEN, ANTONY BAYMAN The Enfield Haunting - Eleven Film/Sky Living

KEVIN DUFF, ANDY DEACON, SALLY HESKETH, BEN MILTON The Sound of Music Live! - ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

RUDI BUCKLE, PHIL BARNES, BLAIR JOLLANDS, HOWARD BARGROFF Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

SCOTT JONES, ROB BRAZIER, JOSEPH STRACEY, IAN VOIGT London Spy - Working Title Television/BBC Two

SOUND TEAM Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

STUART HILLIKER, JIM GODDARD, BILLY QUINN, TOM DEANE Doctor Foster - Drama Republic/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

BLUEBOLT The Last Kingdom - Carnival Films/BBC Two

DNEG TV, COLIN RODGERS Fungus the Bogeyman - The Imaginarium Studios/Sky1

MILK VFX Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

MILK VFX, MILLENNIUM FX, REAL SFX, MOLINARE Doctor Who - BBC Wales/BBC One

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

EDWARD TRACY Murder In Successville - Tiger Aspect Ltd Productions/BBC Three

MOMOCO Fortitude - Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

NIC BENNS, MIKI KATO Luther - BBC Drama Production London/BBC One

PAUL MCDONNELL, BEN HANBURY, HUGO MOSS The Last Kingdom - Carnival Films/BBC Two

WRITER: COMEDY

JESSE ARMSTRONG, SAM BAIN Peep Show - Objective Productions/Channel 4

JULIA DAVIS, BARUNKA O'SHAUGHNESSY Hunderby - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

PETER KAY, PAUL COLEMAN, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay's Car Share - Goodnight Vienna Productions/BBC iPlayer

ROB DELANEY, SHARON HORGAN Catastrophe - Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4

WRITER: DRAMA

MIKE BARTLETT Doctor Foster - Drama Republic/BBC One

NEIL CROSS Luther - BBC Drama Production London/BBC One

PETER STRAUGHAN Wolf Hall - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

RUSSELL T DAVIES Cucumber - Red Production Company/Channel 4

*More than four nominations appear in these categories due to a tied vote in the chapter voting process

Advertisement

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 24 April.