Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack to present as celebs tackle Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival

Fans of the bonkers, in the best possible way, Wim Hof has some good news: his own show coming to BBC One in 2022 and it looks set to put some celebrity metal to the test in the most extreme ways.

Joining him for the six-part series are presenter Holly Willoughby, who is a Wim Fof superfan, and comedian Lee Mack. They will be watching on as some celebs get put through things that they likely never imagined they would have to endure – we’re excited for this one.

The official synopsis for the show sounds like it will be every bit as strange as we could hope.

“Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of ‘extreme athlete’ and well-being icon Wim Hof, AKA ‘The Iceman’,” the BBC says. “Along the way, this ambitious, fresh and thrilling format promises genuine reality, high drama, jeopardy and plenty of laughs.

The man at the heart of it all, Wim says of the show: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too. It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people. I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

Holly adds: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others. This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know… you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Lee says: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching This Morning in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels. But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally, I’ve found one.”

“Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will put celebrities through their paces like never before”, adds Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they cope with such extreme challenges under the watchful eye of the ultimate Cold King, Wim Hof. With Lee and Holly guiding us through and taking it very seriously, of course, it promises to be a very funny, and frosty watch!”

Dan Baldwin, MD Hungry Bear Media adds: “Teaming up Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby is exciting enough for BBC One viewers…but then add in the ‘tour de force’ that is Wim Hof… plus a group of celebrities trying to better themselves in some of the most dangerous conditions on earth…and what you get is quite simply unmissable TV.”

And the main series isn’t all the Wim Hof fun we’ll be getting as the revived BBC Three will be airing a sister show that will look even further into the exploits Wim and the celebs get up to. The show promises “behind the scenes action, hilarious and bone-chilling challenges, and an exclusive light-hearted take on the BBC One series.”

Now we just need to come up with our dream celebrity wishlist for this one!

Wim Hof's Superstar Survival will air on BBC One in 2022.