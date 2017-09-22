Quiz stars pay tribute to Fifteen To One host William G Stewart
The host and TV producer passed away at the age of 84
Stars of the UK quizzing world have paid tribute to Fifteen to One host William G Stewart, following the death of the host and TV producer at the age of 84.
In a statement released to the BBC Stewart’s agents confirmed that he passed away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday morning following a brief illness.
Bake Off and former Fifteen to One reboot host Sandi Toksvig, The Chase’s Anne Hegarty and Paul Sinha and Eggheads star CJ De Mooi were among those sharing kind words for the man who worked on many of the UK’s most famous shows, including Family Fortunes and The Price is Right.
They were joined by voice-over artist and Quizmania presenter Greg Scott, who said Stewart was “so much more than just a quiz host”, and Toksvig’s fellow Fifteen to One reboot host Adam Hills (who presented the celebrity specials).
The account for Channel 4’s long-running quiz Countdown also shared a message in tribute to "our C4 brother of old".
Channel 4 said in a statement, "We are saddened to hear the news about William G Stewart, whose inimitable style set 15 to 1 apart from all other quiz shows.
"He was a broadcasting legend and our thoughts are with his friends and family."