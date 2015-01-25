Here's a taste of what you'll find out if you follow @AbbingtonFacts:

1. Amanda herself follows the account and happily re-tweets facts. So who knows, maybe this is true?

2. You get some great insight into behind the scenes on Sherlock

3. Some interesting info on what Amanda does in her spare time is revealed

4. Good tips are shared - ie. Abbington will hold you to a bet

5. Hidden identities are uncovered



6. You'll learn that Amanda Abbington is actually everywhere

7. It finally solves the mystery of those smiley face stickers

8. Don't believe everything you read on Wikipedia

9. Get in line if you're thinking about proposing

10. If you ever meet her, don't ask her to say supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

11. We secretly hope this did actually happen.

Amanda Abbington is currently number 342 in the queue for a Hobbit Premiere wristband. Mark Gatiss is 344. — Abbington Facts (@AbbingtonFacts) November 30, 2014

