Faith isn't a far-fetched suggestion given that she appeared as a guest mentor on The Voice in 2012, where she joined Danny O'Donoghue to offer some industry advice to the contestants.

She was one of several guest mentors in series one, with Catatonia's Cerys Matthews, Scissor Sisters' Ana Matronic and Black Eyed Peas' Dante Santiago also helping out the contestants.

Adding further grist to the rumour mill, Faith has clearly been on The Voice bosses' minds: two years ago she was offered a place on the panel after original coach Jessie J left the show in 2013. At the time she turned it down, saying that she didn't feel comfortable passing judgement on young hopefuls.

Perhaps now, after winning a Brit award this year for best female solo artist, she feels better poised to dish out advice?

At this stage, there’s no confirmation yet whether the other three judges Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson and will.i.am will return either.

Sounds like there's going to be a long game of musical chairs before the new series starts.