Why isn't The One Show on TV?

The One Show has been hit the hardest by the schedule changes and will be off air from Friday 15th June until Monday 9th July, near the end of the World Cup. Viewers will have to make up for the missing show by watching repeats on iPlayer. It could be worse – there are some great episodes still available.

Alex and Matt will be back on the sofa with their latest guests as soon as possible, but for now, it's only football in sight.

The One Show will air on BBC1 on Thursday 14th June at 7pm