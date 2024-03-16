The new series kick-started in January and has been airing every Saturday over the last couple of months, but there will be a slight change to tonight’s episode.

The stakes are high on Gladiators at the moment as it reaches its final episodes, with the semi-finals now upon us.

So, why isn’t Gladiators on TV tonight? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Gladiators on TV tonight?

Bradley Walsh and Bionic in Gladiators. BBC/James Stack/© Hungry Bear Media Ltd BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Unfortunately for fans who were expecting the second half of the semi-finals tonight, you’ll have to wait another week due to scheduling changes by the BBC.

In the usual Gladiators slot is BBC One’s coverage of The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm, with the coverage beginning at 5:10pm as Gary Lineker presents coverage of the quarter-final from Etihad Stadium.

The news of this was reported last week when the BBC confirmed its schedule, meaning the next half of the Gladiators semi-final will likely air on Saturday 23rd March.

Based on the schedule, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will air after the football, followed by Pointless Celebrities and Casualty.

When is the next episode of Gladiators on TV?

So long as there are no further schedule changes, the second half of the semi-final of Gladiators will air on Saturday 23rd March in its usual slot.

This will mean viewers can expect the final of the epic competition series to air on Saturday 30th March.

Gladiators airs on BBC One on Saturdays.

