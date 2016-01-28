“The ownership of Channel 4 is not currently under debate,” said Whittingdale of the idea which would net the Treasury an estimated £1bn but is fiercely opposed by the broadcaster.

However, less than a month later, a Government official was spotted with a briefing paper that suggested that this was not true – or at least that the situation had altered dramatically.

The leaked document read: “Work should proceed to examine the options of extracting greater public value from the Channel 4 corporation, focusing on privatisation options in particular.”

More like this

This suggested that proposals had already been drawn up in a bid to raise an estimated £1bn for Treasury coffers, despite Whittingdale’s denial.

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, Kosminsky told RadioTimes.com about his fury over the discovery.

He also suggested that heads could perhaps have rolled in Whitehall.

“I remember a time when a Government Minister, when they were caught out – how shall I put it? - being economical with the truth – resigned.

“I remember Lord Carrington resigning when things went wrong over the Falklands. That doesn’t seem to happen today does it?

“Certain under taking were given at the Edinburgh Festival that Channel 4 would not be privatised. A matter of moments later a document is photographed which suggests that privatisation has been under active consideration for a while but nobody resigns. Nobody apologises. Life seems to go on. Am I the only old fashioned person in the country who thinks that’s a bit shabby?”

Advertisement

See the full interview here: