It's St George's Day! The Georgiest day of the year – but arguably not celebrated like it should be. To remedy that, we'd like you to tell us who your favourite famous George of all time is. The list below includes Georges dead or alive from throughout history, but not fictional characters (and, yes, before you ask, George the hippo from Rainbow is real!)

Advertisement

Game of Thrones fans might want to choose author George RR Martin, while Star Trek aficionados will have a soft spot for Mr Sulu himself, George Takei. Movie-goers can show their appreciation for Mr Clooney, while sports and fat-free grilling fans can cast a vote for George Foreman. And, of course, for the traditionalists there's Saint George himself – plus many, many more...