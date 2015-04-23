Who's your favourite George?
From RR Martin to Takei, Clooney to Foreman and Prince George himself, who will you vote the best famous George on St George's Day?
It's St George's Day! The Georgiest day of the year – but arguably not celebrated like it should be. To remedy that, we'd like you to tell us who your favourite famous George of all time is. The list below includes Georges dead or alive from throughout history, but not fictional characters (and, yes, before you ask, George the hippo from Rainbow is real!)
Game of Thrones fans might want to choose author George RR Martin, while Star Trek aficionados will have a soft spot for Mr Sulu himself, George Takei. Movie-goers can show their appreciation for Mr Clooney, while sports and fat-free grilling fans can cast a vote for George Foreman. And, of course, for the traditionalists there's Saint George himself – plus many, many more...
Vote in the Georgiest poll that ever there was and tell us your favourite below...
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/7989673[/embed]