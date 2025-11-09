Last night's Strictly was a feast of dancing delights, with many a high-scoring routine and a surprise best dance of the night that gave the Strictly leaderboard a shake-up.

TV personality Vicky Pattison was left "shaking" when she topped the leaderboard with her incredible Tango, which received a near-perfect 39 points from the judges.

She narrowly beat Amber Davies to the top spot, with Lewis Cope and Karen Carney hot on their heels in joint third place.

At the other end of the leaderboard, however, were EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, who performed a Couple's Choice routine to Sapphire by Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh, and La Voix, who did a Foxtrot to Make Your Own Kind of Music by Cass Elliot.

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey also failed to totally dazzle the judges, receiving a modest 30 points for his Samba to Samba by Gloria Estefan.

During tonight's results show, the viewers votes were combined with the judges' scores to determine the bottom two pairs who would have to dance again for survival in the competition as we head into the second half of the season.

Sadly, Harry and La Voix landed in the dance off.

La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey in the Strictly dance off BBC

After the couples had danced again, the four judges had their say – and the decision was unanimous.

The Strictly panel all voted to save La Voix, keeping the drag queen and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec on the show for another week and sending Harry and Karen Hauer home.

Reflecting on his time on Strictly, Harry said: "I just want to thank Karen, genuinely, you have given me an opportunity to shine. You've understood my crazy brain.

"I'm such a logical person, trying to dance and obviously doing what I do – Olympic sprinter, Gladiator – now I'm trying to be a dancer. I just want to thank you so much for the time and effort, the hard work that you've given to me."

He went on to say: "Literally, this has been a dream come true. This is a celebration. It's a celebration.

"I spoke to my daughter and she didn't like seeing her dad sad, and when she saw me sad last week, she was like, 'Daddy what's wrong?' and I wanted to show everyone that, no matter what happens, there's always a silver lining.

"But this is an experience for me. So, thank you for this lovely gift and, at the end of the day, we carry on, we give it to them, and we continue to shine."

The competition is really heating up now as we pass the halfway mark and the celebrities start to set their sights on the grand final. But who do you think will go all the way?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

