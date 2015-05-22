"He was soaked in urine and living rough but he claimed that many years ago he used to work on a TV show, so he was exactly what we needed," Clarkson says. What TV show could that have possibly been, though?

The full film will form part of Clarkson, Hammond and May's live tour, starting this Friday 22 May in Belfast.

Watch the clip below:

BBC Worldwide confirmed that the live tour would still go ahead despite Clarkson being dropped as a Top Gear presenter in March following a "physical and verbal attack" on show producer Oisin Tymon.

A statement from the BBC's commercial arm said that "these events will not however feature any BBC Top Gear branding or content. We believe this is a sensible approach in the circumstances.”

The global tour is set to last six months. Clarkson, in his first interview on the BBC since the "fracas", told Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans it was the "same show as it's been for last 10 years, it's just called a different name."

Tickets are available online now for Clarkson, Hammond and May Live at Live Nation UK for all UK and Northern Ireland shows (Belfast, Sheffield, London) and are priced from £38.

The tour continues across the globe to South Africa, Norway and Australia before returning to London in the Autumn.