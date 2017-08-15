Twitter: @RosemaryShrager

What else has Rosemary Shrager been in?

Shrager has an impressive range of TV shows on her CV. She made a memorable appearance in Ladette to Lady as a haute cuisine teacher, and recently starred in ITV's Chopping Block alongside The Great British Bake Off's John Waite.

In Kitchen Showdown she weaned fast-food families onto more nutritious cuisine, and in Soapstar Superchef she acted as a judge alongside Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Not all her appearances have been just about food. Shrager recently appeared in the BBC series The Real Marigold Hotel, where senior celebrities (including Miriam Margolyes and Wayne Sleep) took a journey to India, and in 2012 she took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – where she did show off her ability to cook just about anything.

Weirdly, back in 2009 Shrager also starred in Donald Trump's MTV reality show Girls of Hedsor Hall, back when Trump was a TV producer and not the President of the United States. The concept was a little bit like Ladette to Lady, only this time 12 American party girls were shipped off to an American finishing school. Shrager served as a "disciplinarian".

Biography

Educated at Heatherley School of Fine Art, Shrager intended to become an architect. Instead she married the barrister Michael Shrager at the age of 22, had two kids (Tom and Kate) before launching her career in food.

As a chef she worked for the internationally-famous Pierre Koffman and Jean-Christophe Novelli, before becoming head chef at Amhuinnsuidhe Castle in the Outer Hebrides (1999-2002). There she started running cookery courses.

Shrager then decided to focus on teaching, launching at Rosemary Shrager's Cookery School. Since then she has started her TV career and published a series of cook books.

Her books include Bakes, Cakes & Puddings; Absolutely Fool Proof – Classic Home Cooking; and School for Cooks.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown launches on BBC2 on 15th August at 8pm