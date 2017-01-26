Who is Salena Mastroianni? Eurovision: You Decide contestant profile
Everything you need to know about the Robbie Williams backing singing looking for Eurovision fame
Name: Salena Mastroianni
Twitter: @salenamusic
Who is Salena Mastroianni?
Although she’s singing solo for her Eurovision entry, Salena is used to making a tune with the likes of Robbie Williams and Rita Ora as a backing singer. She’s also been a support act for Ed Sheeran.
Italian film actor Marcello Mastroianni (La Dolce Vita) is Salena’s fourth cousin.
Where have I seen her before?
You might recognise her from The X Factor, where she competed in 2012. Despite gaining four thumbs up from the judging panel (and a fist pump from Gary Barlow), she didn’t progress any further in the competition.
What's her Eurovision song called?
I Don't Wanna Fight, written by The Treatment, Nicole Blair and Marli Harwood.
