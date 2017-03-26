But just who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about George:

George is an up-and-coming comedian on the stand-up circuit, but hasn't before starred on the television. Extra Gear will be his TV debut.

He cites Steve Coogan, Tim Key, Chris Morris, Armando Iannucci and David Mitchell amongst his comedy influences.

His cabinet is heaving with the number of awards he has won. He won Comedy Knights Comedian Of The Year in 2015, was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award 2016 and won the Amused Moose Laugh Off.

He has also scooped the Amused National New Comic Award at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe – the same accolade that Sarah Millican and Jack Whitehall won in the past.

His background is an advertising copywriter and his advice to new comedians starting out is “just be funny”. Useful stuff!

He’s signed to Off the Kerb productions – a prestigious comedian management company who also look after the likes of Michael McIntyre, Alan Carr, Jo Brand, Jack Dee and Josh Widdicombe.

Top Gear and Extra Gear’s Rory Reid described him as “very funny” – so no pressure, George.

Click below to see George Lewis in action in the finals for the BBC New Comedy Award:

Extra Gear airs on BBC iPlayer on Sundays straight after Top Gear at 9pm.