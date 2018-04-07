You probably know her best as Ross and Monica's cousin

She might have only been in one episode back in 2001, but Denise made an impression playing Cassie in Friends – the cousin of Ross and Monica whose hair would only ever move in slow-motion:

Denise was a staple of US sitcoms in the 90s

Before Friends, Denise had roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, Seinfeld, Saved By The Bell, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and starred alongside a very young Neil Patrick Harris in Doogie Howser, M.D.

She's starred in some huge movies, too

Denise played Dr Christmas Jones alongside Pierce Brosnan in James Bond movie The World is Not Enough back in 1999 (a role for which she won Worst Supporting Actress at the Golden Raspberry Awards, but we won't worry about that).

The 47-year-old actress also starred in Starship Troopers, Drop Dead Gorgeous and played Carla in the closing scenes of Love Actually.

She used to be married to Charlie Sheen

Denise married Charlie in 2002 and the pair went on to have two children together, Sam and Lola. The couple divorced in 2006 but in 2011 Denise went on to adopt a third daughter called Eloise.

