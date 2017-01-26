Twitter: @DanylAJohnson

Who is Danyl Johnson?

After he stared singing at weddings aged 18, Johnson quickly joined two boybands, Streetlevel and Upfrunt.

He now works as a drama and dance teacher, and has taught in places like Starmaker and School of the Arts (SOTA) in Windsor.

Where have I seen him before?

Johnson appeared in The X Factor in 2009, with his initial appearance blowing away the judges – Simon Cowell exclaimed it was “the best first audition I have ever heard”.

Johnson made it through to the live shows, eventually finishing in fourth place, just behind Joe McElderry, Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon. He also competed in the same year as fellow Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones and the two have remained friends.

What's his Eurovision song called?

Light Up The World, written by Dan McAlister, Rick Blaskey, Greg Walker, Chris Sutherland and Ameerah Roelants.

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2