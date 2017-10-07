Who is Daniel Quick? Meet the student who'd trade the supermarket for the X Factor stage
18-year-old Daniel is eager to impress the judges and give up the day job
We've seen plenty of supermarket stars emerge from The X Factor - who could forget 'Tesco' Mary Byrne back in 2010? - but will Daniel Quick be among them?
The 18-year-old Iceland worker from Bristol made his debut in 2017, singing for his spot at Bootcamp in front of X Factor judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.
What happened in Daniel Quick's audition?
Self-confessed mummy's boy Daniel went along to the auditions with his family and performed Ellie Goulding's version of Your Song for the judges who were left very impressed by his rendition.
Louis told him he gave the performance "everything" and Sharon said he was "very good", with stand-in judge Alesha Dixon saying that Daniel has a "great voice" and that he gave a "great audition".
Who is Daniel Quick?
Daniel says he's often asked to sing in the supermarket aisles and he's no stranger to a recording studio, having managed to lay down his own original track back in 2016.
He also appears to have recently released a music video for another single, No Words, earlier this year.
The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturdays and Sundays