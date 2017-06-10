Who is Charlotte Zone? Meet the YouTube star hoping for The Voice Kids UK glory
The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Charlotte Zone
Age: 11 years old
Home town: London
What is she singing in the Blind Auditions? The Greatest by Sia
Charlotte Zone is not messing around – at 11 years old, she’s already bagged herself a producer and a manager.
She has a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers and almost 100 videos, and her debut album, aptly titled Little Warrior, is already out on iTunes.
Charlotte even travels across the pond to record covers…
And check out her original song and music video here…
Original song #Bubblegum now playing on my @YouTube channel https://t.co/Z9BFt4ZIQe ? #musicvideo pic.twitter.com/2KHkpvKM0q
— Charlotte Zone (@charlotte_zone) April 2, 2017
She'll be singing Sia's The Greatest in the first episode of the Blind Auditions on ITV.