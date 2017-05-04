We've popped together a short-list of some of the most memorable faces - past and present - and now we want you to decide which of Britain's weather presenters is the best of all time.

Cast a vote for your favourite below (click here if you can't see the poll) and if you can't find them on the list then add them to it using the box provided.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Thank you for voting, the poll is now closed. Keep an eye out for the all-important results coming soon...