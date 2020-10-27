In the episode, Carr travels to Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland, in order to investigate the 1850s case.

Asked if her role as Clarissa on Silent Witness had prepared her for the more forensic aspects of the case, she said: "I think yes, the investigative Clarissa, needing to know answers, and wanting that forensic information."

She continued: "What makes the story [about her own ancestor] so incredible is that [for] somebody from a very poor working class background, it's very rare that there's a lot of documentation, and that we find history from those people. The wealthier you are, the more that you're down in records, usually. Apart from births and deaths.

"But there's actually an awful lot - I touched something with his writing on it. I touched his signature. I might as well have been touching George Clooney's handwriting - I like George Clooney, I'll just leave that out there. It's fine with my wife!"

Comparing herself to her Silent Witness character Clarissa, she added: "Having all these records and all this material leading you to the end result was absolutely Clarissa and absolutely me, because I'm very inquisitive and I wanna know and I want to be at the end of the story... I was very, very excited. I think Clarissa would have been as well to be honest."

