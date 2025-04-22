Viewers and the celebrities alike will be taken across the UK and around the world to the likes of Jamaica, the US and France.

But who are this year's celebrities looking for answers?

Read on to find out more about the Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 line-up.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 line-up

Aisling Bea

Andrew Garfield

Diane Morgan

Fred Sirieix

Layton Williams

Mishal Husain

Ross Kemp

Will Young

Aisling Bea

Aisling Bea. BBC / Wall to Wall / Justin Evans

Age: 41

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @weemissbea

Aisling Bea is a comedian and actress, who is a regular panellist on the likes of QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats. In wider television, Bea has appeared in Trollied, Hard Sun and This Way Up, the latter of which she served as head writer.

In the new season of Who Do You Think You Are?, Aisling discovers how her family has been shaped by some of the most dramatic moments in Irish history, with her upcoming episode "telling a tale of violent tragedy, female resilience and a passion for Irish independence".

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield. BBC / Wall to Wall / Stephen Perry

Age: 41

Job: Actor

Instagram: None

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is best known for his portrayal as Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man movies as well as Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network.

Since then, he has gone on to star in critically acclaimed movies including Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Hacksaw Ridge. More recently, Garfield appeared alongside Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

In his episode, Garfield embarks on a journey from pre-War Poland to the Treblinka Nazi death camp to the sunshine and glamour of early Hollywood.

Diane Morgan

Diane Morgan. BBC / Wall to Wall / Stephen Perry

Age: 49

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @missdianemorgan

Diane Morgan is a comedian and actress who is best known for playing Philomena Cunk in a series of mockumentary shows, including Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Life and Cunk on Earth.

Beyond that, she has appeared in Motherland, After Life and Mandy.

Morgan learns history of her own, including a poignant love story and her ancestor's brave fight for the rights of her illegitimate children.

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix. BBC / Wall to Wall / Justin Evans

Age: 53

Job: Maître d'hôtel

Instagram: @fred_sirieix

Fred Siriex is a French maître d'hôtel (hotel manager) who many will recognise from Channel 4's First Dates. He recently took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In Siriex's episode, he sets sail to France to explore his familial roots, where he discovers a wartime romance and is delighted by an unexpected connection to wine making.

Layton Williams

Layton Williams. BBC / Wall to Wall / Justin Evans

Age: 30

Job: Actor

Instagram: @laytonwilliams

Layton Williams is an actor of stage and TV, having worked on the West End since he was a child in Billy Elliot the Musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Cabaret and, currently, Titanique, the latter for which he won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

Williams has also appeared in Bad Education and made it all the way to the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

In his episode, Layton investigates his London roots, revealing a surprising musical connection, before he travels to Jamaica, where he uncovers distressing family history.

Mishal Husain

Mishal Husain.

Age: 52

Job: Journalist

Instagram: @mishalhusain

Mishal Husain is a journalist who has presented a range of titles for BBC News, as well as BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

In November 2024, it was announced that Husain would be leaving the BBC before joining Bloomberg News.

Husain's episode will see the broadcaster head for India as she discovers an ancestor who was a personal physician to a Maharaja, and in an unexpected twist finds herself travelling to the East Coast of the USA.

Ross Kemp

Ross Kemp. BBC / Wall to Wall / Stephen Perry

Age: 60

Job: Actor

Instagram: @rosskemptv

Ross Kemp is an actor best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders. However, plenty will know his documentary work, having fronted the BAFTA Award-winning Ross Kemp on Gangs.

Since 2022, Kemp has been presenting game show Bridge of Lies.

In his episode, Kemp finds himself in Casablanca trying to solve a family mystery, and along the way he finds out that his 4x great grandfather was a drummer boy during the Napoleonic wars.

Will Young

Will Young. BBC / Wall to Wall / Stephen Perry

Age: 46

Job: Singer-songwriter

Instagram: @willyoungofficial

Will Young is a singer who first rose to fame after winning ITV's Pop Idol in 2002.

In the years that followed, he made a move to theatre and appeared in the London revival of Cabaret, for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the Olivier Awards.

In this season, Will uncovers his grandfather's extraordinary experience as a Bomber Command pilot in World War Two and being captured as a prisoner of war in Germany.

Who Do You Think You Are? begins on Tuesday 22nd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

