Over the course of eight episodes, the celebrities will uncover "astounding revelations" as they learn about their familial trees and heritage.

Spanning across almost 800 years of history, the famous faces will unearth tales of tragic romances, Hollywood glamour and harrowing stories of war and slavery. The episodes will take the celebrities and viewers alike across the UK and around the world to places such as Jamaica, the USA and France.

Andrew Garfield embarks on an emotional journey, traveling from pre-War Poland to the Treblinka Nazi death camp, and then to the sunshine and glamour of early Hollywood.

Meanwhile, comedian Diane Morgan uncovers a love story and her ancestor’s courageous fight for the rights of her illegitimate children.

Diane Morgan. BBC / Wall to Wall / Stephen Perry

Ross Kemp finds himself in Casablanca trying to solve a family mystery, Aisling Bea discovers how her family was shaped by some of the most dramatic moments in Irish history and Will Young uncovers his grandfather's extraordinary experience as a Bomber Command pilot in World War Two.

Elsewhere, Fred Sirieix explores his family roots in France, where he discovers a wartime romance, and musical theatre star Layton Williams investigations his London roots before travelling to Jamaica, where he uncovers some distressing family history.

And journalist Mishal Husain discovers an ancestor who was a personal physician to a Maharaja, and also finds herself travelling to the East Coast of the USA.

Simon Young, BBC Head of History, said of the new season: "The stellar line-up this year is a real treat for our audiences. But so is the history, from the shock of a royal ancestor to epic stories of survival. And that’s why this series endures, because it hints at the amazing family micro-histories that make all of us who we are."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who Do You Think You Are? begins on Tuesday 22nd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.