Which countries are singing in Eurovision Semi Final 1?
Meet the 18 acts hoping to win a spot in 2016 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Published: Tuesday, 10 May 2016 at 3:00 pm
Only 10 of tonight's 18 acts can make it through to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Sunday, but who'll have what it takes?
Advertisement
Finland – Sing It Away (Sandhja)
Greece – Utopian Land (Argo)
Moldova – Falling Stars (Lidia Isac)
Hungary – Pioneer (Freddie)
Croatia – Lighthouse (Nina Kraljić)
The Netherlands – Slow Down (Douwe Bob)
Armenia – LoveWave (Iveta Mukuchyan)
San Marino – I Didn’t Know (Serhat)
Russia – You Are The Only One (Sergey Lazarev)
Czech Republic – I Stand (Gabriela Gunčíková)
Cyprus – Alter Ego (Minus One)
Austria – Loin d’ici (ZOË )
Estonia – Play (Jüri Pootsmann)
Azerbaijan – Miracle (Samra)
Montenegro – The Real Thing (Highway)
Iceland – Hear Them Calling (Greta Salóme)
Bosnia & Herzegovina – Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala
Malta – Walk on Water (Ira Losco)
The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May at 8pm
Advertisement
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement