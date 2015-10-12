So just who are these celeb singletons?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing will be looking for love on tonight's First Dates. The 26-year-old serial dater will be swapping the bars and clubs of West London for Maître d’ Fred's matchmaking establishment. Will he finally find 'The One'?

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke might have won The X Factor but she's yet to win the heart of Mr Right. The 27-year-old Londoner recently said, "My life is perfect but the cherry on top will be to settle down... I want kids by 30 so better get cracking!" Could tonight be the first step?

Anthea Turner

TV presenter Anthea Turner has had something of a turbulent love life to date, with the tabloids often taking an interest in her relationships. Recently separated, the 55-year-old is on the lookout for romance once again. Will returning dater Jeremy be able to tear himself away from his phone long enough to impress her?

Jorgie Porter

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter is heading to the First Dates restaurant, hoping to be little luckier in love than her soap character Theresa McQueen. One of Theresa's storylines involved falling pregnant after sleeping with her cousin's fiance – and then going on to kill him. Let's hope the 27-year-old has more success tonight – for her sake, and for her date's...

First Dates: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4