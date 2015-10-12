Which celebrities are looking for love on First Dates?
A Made in Chelsea star, an X Factor winner, a soap star and a TV presenter are heading into the famous restaurant tonight for Stand Up To Cancer
It's not just us normal people who need someone to call our own, you know. Famous folk want love, support and someone to watch Netflix marathons with too.
Tonight, four brave celebrities are putting their love on the line and their hearts on their sleeves in an attempt to find the real thing once and for all. They'll be heading into Channel 4's First Dates restaurant and being paired with unsuspecting members of the general public for one star-studded blind date.
So just who are these celeb singletons?
Jamie Laing
Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing will be looking for love on tonight's First Dates. The 26-year-old serial dater will be swapping the bars and clubs of West London for Maître d’ Fred's matchmaking establishment. Will he finally find 'The One'?
Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke might have won The X Factor but she's yet to win the heart of Mr Right. The 27-year-old Londoner recently said, "My life is perfect but the cherry on top will be to settle down... I want kids by 30 so better get cracking!" Could tonight be the first step?
Anthea Turner
TV presenter Anthea Turner has had something of a turbulent love life to date, with the tabloids often taking an interest in her relationships. Recently separated, the 55-year-old is on the lookout for romance once again. Will returning dater Jeremy be able to tear himself away from his phone long enough to impress her?
Jorgie Porter
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter is heading to the First Dates restaurant, hoping to be little luckier in love than her soap character Theresa McQueen. One of Theresa's storylines involved falling pregnant after sleeping with her cousin's fiance – and then going on to kill him. Let's hope the 27-year-old has more success tonight – for her sake, and for her date's...
First Dates: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4