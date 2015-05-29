I thought the judges would look to bring a dog act back in. Simon Cowell was clearly gutted when Cally the Wonderdog didn't make it through after setting a new balloon-popping World Record. But they will also choose their Wildcard from those who placed third – and Amanda gave plenty of hints this week as to which act she'd like (cough, cough...her Golden Buzzer act).

The choice is pretty darn tough. Singer Henry Gallagher, Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer Revelation Avenue, dancers IMD Legion, Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Boyband and martial arts performer Jesse-Jane McParland could all have a place in the final thanks to our votes.

So who do you think deserves another go at scooping victory on this year's BGT? The official vote closes at 11pm tonight (find out more at ITV.com), but we want to see which way you're voting, so let us know in our BGT poll:

See the Britain's Got Talent final Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV