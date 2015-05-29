Which BGT act do you want to be the public's Wildcard?
Henry Gallagher, Revelation Avenue, IMD Legion, Boyband or Jesse-Jane McParland - who do you want to see added to Sunday's final line-up? Let us know how you're voting in our BGT poll
Britain's Got Talent has given the public the power to add a second Wildcard act to this year's final.
The judges are already setting about choosing one act from this week's semi-finals. Now the public has also been given the chance to put through one act, from the list of acts that placed third during this weeks live shows.
I thought the judges would look to bring a dog act back in. Simon Cowell was clearly gutted when Cally the Wonderdog didn't make it through after setting a new balloon-popping World Record. But they will also choose their Wildcard from those who placed third – and Amanda gave plenty of hints this week as to which act she'd like (cough, cough...her Golden Buzzer act).
The choice is pretty darn tough. Singer Henry Gallagher, Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer Revelation Avenue, dancers IMD Legion, Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Boyband and martial arts performer Jesse-Jane McParland could all have a place in the final thanks to our votes.
So who do you think deserves another go at scooping victory on this year's BGT? The official vote closes at 11pm tonight (find out more at ITV.com), but we want to see which way you're voting, so let us know in our BGT poll:
