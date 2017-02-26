What time is the Voice on TV this weekend?

The Voice UK will air on ITV from 8:30pm-10:30pm on Saturday 25th February, and from 7pm-9pm on Sunday 26th February.

What are the battle rounds?

Now that will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale have all picked their teams, they must pair them up for the battle rounds where they will perform singing duels to earn their spot in the competition.

This isn't the straightforward blind audition stage any more: it's about to get a lot more cutthroat as each of the coaches are forced to whittle down their teams of hopeful stars, pitting them against each other for head-to-heads.

A further twist: each coach is given one "steal", allowing them the chance to save an act knocked out by a rival coach during the sing-offs.

Why is there an episode of The Voice on Sunday?

There are so many hopeful singers that the battle rounds will take place over both Saturday and Sunday, lasting an exhausting two hours each. Unlike in some previous series (although not in the most recent), where two coaches ploughed through all their acts on the Saturday and the other two followed suit on the Sunday, all four coaches will have singers featuring on both days.

Who are The Voice contestants – and who is on which team?

When do the live shows begin?

The live knock-out shows will begin next weekend, with the first two instalments taking place on Saturday and Sunday night.