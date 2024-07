Here's everything you need to know about Million Pound Menu.

When is Million Pound Menu on TV?

Million Pound Menu is at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC2 and concludes Thursday 21st June.

What's the show about?

The mash-up of MasterChef and Dragons' Den sees chefs with new ideas for a restaurant bid for financial backing. They have three days to prove their concept, after which there's a tense, hour-long wait to see if any investor has taken the bait.

The entrepreneurs' ideas range from the humble to the zany. Ewan needs £100,000 to take his fish burgers from a street-food van to a sit-down restaurant, an idea that piques the interest of the former CEO of Pizza Express.

Meanwhile young chef Ruth and sommelier Emily hope to impress the backers with their concept of an all-British fine dining experience, where every product is sourced in the British Isles – meaning no coffee and no black pepper for a start – for which they're seeking £600,000.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.