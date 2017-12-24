When is Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You on TV?

Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You will air on Sunday 24th December at 7pm on BBC1.

What is Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You?

This is the first time that the former Bake Off judge and presenters are being reunited on TV, and even better that it's for a good cause too.

The trio will be heading to a community centre in South Wales to throw a spectacular party for one very special village. Despite setbacks like the local school and post office closing down, the community has pulled together to open a centre which has become a lifeline for young children and the elderly with hot meals and even bingo.

The volunteers who help run the centre, who usually try to make Christmas as special as possible, are in for a big shock when Mary, Mel and Sue descend on the village to revamp it and cook a spectacular meal for the local residents.

Where is Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You filmed?

The community that Mary, Mel and Sue visit is located in the small village of Pentre in the Rhondda valley in South Wales. Back in October, the local press reported BBC film crews descending on the rural Welsh village and filming the Christmas special.