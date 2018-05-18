What’s The Button about?

The Button follows five families whose living rooms are rigged up with cameras as they attempt to complete a series of tasks set by the titular Button.

The Button, voiced by Alex Horne, will interrupt the banter between the family members to give instructions on the various tasks they must complete.

The challenges range from reciting the alphabet backwards without vowels to bouncing a ping-pong ball into a mug as well as a unique task involving a room full of pool toys.

The show promises to be a hybrid of Gogglebox and Taskmaster, taking the game show concept to a new and unique place.

Can I watch a trailer?

Yup, the BBC unveiled a new trailer for the game show including an interesting look at some of the hilarious tasks the families must complete to win money.

Who’s behind the show?

The show was co-created by comedian Alex Horne whose previous work includes the Dave comedy panel show, and The Button inspiration, Taskmaster.

Horne provides the voice of The Button on the show giving the contestant families the instructions needed to complete the various tasks.

The Button is on Fridays at 8:30pm on BBC1